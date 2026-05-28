Europe can’t be ‘neutral mediator’ between Russia and Ukraine, EU’s top diplomat says
BRESSELS, MAY 28: Europe cannot act as a “neutral mediator” between Kyiv and Moscow, the EU’s top diplomat said Thursday after the bloc’s ministers debated their terms for potential talks with Russia.
“Europe will never be a neutral mediator between Russia and Ukraine, because we are on Ukraine’s side and we are defending our own core security interests,” Kaja Kallas told a news conference in Cyprus.
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