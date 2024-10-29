EU visits Sindh Assembly for Strategic plans 2024-2029

Nazir Siyal



KARACHI: Jeroen Willems, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Mission to Pakistan, called upon Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, here on Tuesday.

CEU Mission to Pakistan leader Jeroen was accompanied by Ms. Huma Ikramullah, Provincial Coordinator for Mustehkam Parlimaan, and Ms. Barbara.

Speaker SA Awais Qadir Shah welcomed the European Union delegation to the Sindh Assembly.

On the occasion, key matters, including capacity building of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, parliamentarians, caucuses, committees, and the training of officers was discussed during the meeting.

Strategic plans for 2024-2029 were also deliberated, focusing on how the European Union and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh can collaborate to ensure effective implementation.

Important issues such as the Internship Program, E-Parliament Program, and Inter-Parliamentary Exchange Programs were also part of the discussions.

The European Union delegation thanked Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah for his time and valuable input during the meeting.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah expressed his gratitude to the European Union for its efforts toward the welfare of the people of Pakistan and for being a steadfast partner to the country.

As a gesture of honor, Speaker Awais Qadir Shah presented the delegation with a legacy shield of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, along with a traditional Sindhi Ajrak and historical Sindhi Cap.