EU village festivities draw public praise and criticism

The situation was especially strenuous for elderly attendees, women, and families with young children, many of whom were visibly struggling with the long walk. Adding to the chaos, the primary roads leading to key locations, such as the Pak Secretariat, Marriott Hotel, Minister’s Enclave, and Judges Enclave, were completely choked due to the overflow of traffic caused by the event

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of participants gathered at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to enjoy the vibrant “EuroVillage” festival, organised by the Delegation of the European Union in collaboration with the EU Member States. The event provided a unique opportunity for the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to immerse themselves in European culture and heritage through music, food, and interactive experiences.

In her welcome remarks, Riina Kionka, the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan noted, “We celebrate the diverse cultures and identities that enrich Europe, forming the foundation of our shared values and our relations with the world, including Pakistan. Together, we are stronger, and our partnership in development, trade, and political engagement reflects this commitment.”

This was EU ambassador’s last EU village event as she is scheduled to leave Islamabad in this summer after completing her term in Pakistan.

In its sixth edition, EuroVillage offered an afternoon of culture, music, and culinary delights. The festival featured a variety of engaging activities, including information displays from the EU and Member States, live performances, fun games, and an array of food options. Visitors had the chance to connect with the Team Europe, learn about the diverse areas of collaboration between the European Union and Pakistan.

The festival also showcased the positive impact of the EU on Pakistani communities. Attendees explored development cooperation booths, where beneficiaries shared personal stories illustrating how EU initiatives enrich their lives. This hands-on engagement emphasised the message that the EU and Pakistan are “Stronger Together” through their partnership.

The event also featured live performances by both European and Pakistani artists and performers, including Farhan Saeed.

The EuroVillage festival was co-organised by the diplomatic missions of the European Union alongside those of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Spain.

The celebration of culture and partnership at the EuroVillage highlighted the bond between Europe and Pakistan, reinforcing a shared commitment to mutual development and cooperation under the spirit of “Stronger Together.”

This year’s EuroVillage festivities were once again overshadowed by significant administrative shortcomings, particularly regarding parking arrangements. Visitors encountered severe challenges due to the unavailability of parking spaces near the venue, forcing many to park their vehicles approximately two miles away. Consequently, attendees were required to reach the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on foot, creating significant inconvenience.

The situation was especially strenuous for elderly attendees, women, and families with young children, many of whom were visibly struggling with the long walk. Adding to the chaos, the primary roads leading to key locations, such as the Pak Secretariat, Marriott Hotel, Minister’s Enclave, and Judges Enclave, were completely choked due to the overflow of traffic caused by the event.

Given that this was an open invitation event, the organizers should have anticipated the increased number of visitors and planned accordingly. Dedicated parking spaces could have been pre-allocated in nearby areas to accommodate attendees. Additionally, a shuttle service could have been arranged to transport visitors from these parking areas to the venue, ensuring convenience and alleviating traffic congestion.

To avoid similar situations in the future, organizers must adopt a proactive approach by coordinating with traffic authorities, utilizing effective crowd management strategies, and prioritizing visitor accessibility. These measures would not only enhance the overall experience but also reflect a higher standard of event management.

The first EuroVillage event was held at Lok Virsa, followed by one at the Convention Center and a few at the PNCA. From the public’s perspective, the Lok Virsa experience was far superior to the subsequent venues. However, if the event remains open to all, even Lok Virsa would struggle to accommodate the growing number of attendees.

In such circumstances, the Sports Complex is a suitable venue for hosting these events without causing significant inconvenience to visitors. It offers ample parking and large open areas where participating countries can set up their booths.

Alternatively, the event could be made a private affair. This approach would allow visitors to better enjoy the delicacies and entertainment provided by the participating countries.