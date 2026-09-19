EU urges US to reconsider visa denial to Palestinian delegation for UN meeting

NEW YORK, SEP 19: The European Union said on Saturday it regretted Washington’s decision to deny visas for the second year running to Palestinian officials seeking to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, urging a rethink.

“In light of its existing headquarters agreements with the UN and its obligations as host state, we urge the United States for this decision to be reconsidered,” said Anouar El Anouni, a spokesman for the EU’s diplomatic service.