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EU urges ‘immediate, unimpeded’ flood aid to Gaza

| November 14, 2026
EU urges ‘immediate, unimpeded’ flood aid to Gaza

BRUSELLS, NOV 14: The European Union on Saturday demanded Israel grant urgent access for aid groups to Gaza to help the victims of devastating floods there.

“We urge Israel to allow immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance and early recovery support at scale, and to reopen all Gaza border crossings,” it said in a statement.

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