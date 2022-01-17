EU removes Argentina, Australia, Canada from free travel list

The EU on Monday removed Argentina, Australia, and Canada from its list allowing non-essential travel to the bloc.

The Council of the European Union updated its recommendations on free travel that allows access to the EU for non-essential purposes regardless of the travelers’ vaccination status, the institutions representing EU member states announced.

Under the new rules effective as of Monday, residents from Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Rwanda, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay can travel to the bloc.

The same applies to Chinese citizens, in case Beijing grants the same rights to EU citizens.

The travel list, updated every two weeks, grants access to 27 EU countries and non-EU members of the Schengen zone (Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland).

Following the recommendations of the European Commission, EU governments can authorize the entry of fully vaccinated travelers from countries that are not on the list.

The EU imposed travel restrictions in March 2020 to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.