EU pushes Israel on two-state solution in talks with Israel and Palestine

BRUSSELS: European Union (EU) foreign ministers on Monday pressed Israel for an eventual two-state solution with the Palestinians after the war in Gaza. The EU’s diplomatic push comes as part of discussions with top diplomats from Israel, Palestine, and key Arab states in Brussels.

The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7th and Israel’s subsequent military response have escalated tensions in the region, sparking fears about the potential for a broader conflict.

During the meetings, the 27 EU ministers first engaged with Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, before holding separate talks with Riyad al-Maliki, the top diplomat from the Palestinian Authority. Foreign ministers from key Arab states also participated in discussions with their European counterparts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite facing condemnation from the United Nations, has rejected calls for a Palestinian state, defying even the United States, a key supporter. The ongoing relentless Israeli bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized that “peace and stability cannot be built only by military means” and questioned the alternatives Israel had in mind, urging consideration beyond military actions.