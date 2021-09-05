EU-Pakistan business forum on Sept 8: envoy

EU Delegation would launch Business Forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, Promote trade with EU, EU Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said

ISLAMABAD: Preparations have been completed for EU Pakistan Business Forum – with Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan as Special Guest. The EU Pakistan delegation is all set to launch the first EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad on September 8, 2021.

EU Delegation would launch a Business Forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, Promote trade with the EU, EU Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said. She said opportunities would be provided to the European Union and Pakistani businesses to increase bilateral trade.

The opening ceremony of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) is expected to be attended by representatives of local SMEs covering four key sectors:, jewelry and mining, information technology, handicrafts and during the first session in Islamabad, along with fashion travel and tourism, participants will be briefed on the EU’s GSP + scheme and how to benefit from the scheme.

GSP + provides duty-free access to two-thirds of the tariff lines in the EU market, with the rest on preferential duties. The subsequent meetings of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum later this year will cover more sectors, including agriculture and auto parts manufacturers.

She said the EU will take full advantage of the Pakistan Business Forum and establish the right links to expand its trade. The EU market while the EU has given GSP + concessions. Later this year there will be meetings in Lahore and Karachi as well.