EU Military Committee’ Chairman appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan values its relations with European Union and is earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
He expressed these views during a Video Call with Chairman European Union Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano.
During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation, including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union came under discussion.
General Claudio appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan Peace Process.
Both dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.
