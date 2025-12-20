EU greets Pakistan on its UN human rights council seat

BRUSSELS, DEC 20 /DNA/ – The 15th session of the European Union-Pakistan Joint Commission concluded in Brussels on Wednesday, marking a significant step in reaffirming and advancing the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two sides. The high-level meeting provided a comprehensive platform to review the broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation under the 2019 Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP), spanning political dialogue, trade, human rights, development, and regional security.

Co-chaired by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Ms. Paola Pampaloni, Acting Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, the commission underscored a shared commitment to a partnership “underpinned by shared interest in promoting regional stability.”

A central focus of the discussions was Pakistan’s continued participation in the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), a trade arrangement pivotal to bilateral commerce. The EU, Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, acknowledged progress made by Islamabad in implementing the 27 international conventions related to human rights, labour, and governance that are conditional for GSP+ benefits. The talks covered follow-up actions from a recent GSP+ monitoring mission and Pakistan’s upcoming re-application under the new EU regulation. Both sides emphasized improving the overall business environment, with plans to advance this agenda at the High-Level EU-Pakistan Business Forum scheduled for April 2026 in Islamabad.

In parallel Sub-Group meetings, dialogues delved into specific cooperation areas. The Sub-Group on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights, which met earlier this month, saw the EU congratulate Pakistan on its recent election to the UN Human Rights Council. Discussions covered progress on Pakistan’s National Action Plans on Human Rights and Business and Human Rights, alongside exchanges on freedom of expression, media independence, minority rights, and labour standards. The EU welcomed steps to align the application of the death penalty with international standards and the creation of a Commission on Minorities.

The Development Co-operation Sub-Group confirmed the continued relevance of EU support in priority areas: green inclusive growth, human capital development, and governance. Pakistan welcomed the EU’s sustained support for climate resilience, notably through a ‘Team Europe’ approach. A landmark development on the sidelines was the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) signing of its first credit financing agreement in Pakistan’s water sector since 2015, signalling a re-engagement of the EU’s lending arm with the country.

Migration and mobility formed another critical pillar of the talks. The commission reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Dialogue on Migration, appreciating Pakistan’s concrete steps to improve cooperation. Both sides emphasized the importance of fully implementing the EU-Pakistan Readmission Agreement and noted with satisfaction the recent endorsement of a Roadmap for the Talent Partnership, which aims to foster legal migration pathways.

On regional and global issues, the EU and Pakistan affirmed their support for the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict, stressing the need for all parties to adhere to the ceasefire and work towards a two-state solution. The situation in Afghanistan, including security threats emanating from its territory and the need for continued humanitarian assistance, was also discussed. The EU reiterated its position on Russia’s war against Ukraine, while Pakistan briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold the next session of the Joint Commission in Islamabad in 2026, reflecting a mutual desire to maintain the positive momentum in a relationship the EU described as with a “reform-driven, innovation-ready” Pakistan.