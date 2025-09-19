EU envoy vows strong advocacy for human rights in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 19 /DNA/ – The European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis, has reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to promoting and safeguarding human rights in Pakistan, emphasizing that democratic health is closely linked to the ability of civil society and watchdog organisations to work without intimidation.

Speaking at his first public engagement in Pakistan, Ambassador Karoblis chose to address an audience of leading human rights defenders and organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). He said it was an honour to dedicate his maiden interaction to those who play a vital role in upholding the rights of citizens.

“The ability of HRCP and other organisations to monitor and raise human rights issues without fear of reprisals is a crucial indicator of the country’s democratic health,” Ambassador Karoblis stated.

He further underscored that the European Union would remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in this domain. “The EU will continue to diligently advocate for human rights in Pakistan during my tenure, and the upcoming GSP+ monitoring mission plays an important role in that regard,” he added.

The Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status allows Pakistan preferential access to EU markets, contingent upon compliance with international human rights and labour standards. The envoy noted that the monitoring mission later this year would be a significant milestone in assessing Pakistan’s progress on its commitments.

Human rights activists welcomed the envoy’s remarks, describing them as a timely reassurance of international support for civil society in Pakistan, where rights groups have often faced mounting pressure.

Diplomatic observers say the ambassador’s decision to prioritize human rights in his first public engagement signals the EU’s determination to keep the issue central to its engagement with Pakistan.