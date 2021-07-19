EU chief: Pegasus spyware affair ‘completely unacceptable’ if true
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday the spyware scandal involving an Israeli software producer and up to 50,000 smartphone numbers was “completely unacceptable” if true.
“This has to be verified, but if it is the case, it is completely unacceptable,” she told reporters in Prague.
