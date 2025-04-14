EU Ambassador Riina Kionka Inaugurates EMBERS – A European Culinary Experience at Mövenpick Hotel Islamabad

Ansar M Bhatti /Centreline

Islamabad, April 14, 2025 — In a vibrant celebration of culture, cuisine, and collaboration, European Union Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, officially inaugurated the launch of EMBERS, a premium European-themed restaurant at the Mövenpick Hotel Islamabad. The event marked a significant moment in the capital’s evolving hospitality landscape, drawing dignitaries, business leaders, diplomats, and food connoisseurs alike.

Ambassador Kionka, known for her efforts to foster EU-Pakistan ties beyond diplomacy into areas such as education, innovation, and cultural exchange, delivered the keynote address. In her remarks, she highlighted the restaurant as “a unique platform to bring European flavors to Islamabad while deepening people-to-people connections through the universal language of food.”

Also present at the ceremony were Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of The Centaurus Group; Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan, President of The Centaurus Group; and Mr. Nicolas Verdun, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel Islamabad. Each speaker shared insights into the concept and vision behind EMBERS, underlining their joint commitment to enhancing the city’s hospitality standards.

EMBERS is not just a restaurant—it’s a gastronomic journey across Europe. With a meticulously curated menu inspired by Mediterranean, French, Italian, and Central European cuisines, the establishment seeks to elevate fine dining experiences in Pakistan. From rustic flavors of the European countryside to modern culinary techniques, the restaurant aims to blend authenticity with innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said, “EMBERS is more than just a restaurant—it’s a celebration of European culture and culinary mastery. With Islamabad evolving into a cosmopolitan city, we felt there was a growing demand for sophisticated dining options that reflect global standards.”

President Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the Centaurus Group’s mission to continually raise the bar in hospitality and lifestyle ventures.

Mr. Nicolas Verdun, GM of Mövenpick Hotel Islamabad, spoke about the strategic significance of adding EMBERS to the hotel’s diverse food portfolio. “At Mövenpick, we pride ourselves on delivering memorable moments to our guests. EMBERS stands as a testament to that promise, where ambiance, flavor, and service harmonize to create an unmatched dining destination.”

The opening of EMBERS also symbolizes the growing cultural exchange between Europe and Pakistan. With Ambassador Riina Kionka and other European ambassadors presence underscoring the EU’s support for such cross-cultural initiatives, the event reinforced the importance of soft diplomacy through culinary and artistic expressions.

The evening concluded with a guided tasting session of signature dishes from the EMBERS menu, accompanied by live JAZZ music, offering guests an immersive experience into the essence of European dining.

With its doors now open, EMBERS invites Islamabad to indulge in a new era of culinary exploration—where every dish tells a story, and every visit is an unforgettable experience.