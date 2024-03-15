EU ambassador, finance minister discuss mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, MAR 16 /DNA/ – The Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, welcomed, Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU), for a productive discussion on matters of mutual interest and enhancing economic and financial relations between the EU and Pakistan.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening the existing ties between the European Union and Pakistan. The discussions revolved around various areas of collaboration, including trade, investment, and economic cooperation, with a focus on exploring avenues for mutual benefit.