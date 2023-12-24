Ethiopian tourism pavilion at Karachi feast gets overwhelming response

DNA

KARACHI: The Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion at the Karachi Feast received an overwhelming response, attracting an impressive influx of more than 25,000 visitors over the three-day extravaganza which concluded on Sunday.

Junaid Shah, Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports, Culture and Tourism, graced the concluding ceremony and lauded the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for introducing tourism and culture of Ethiopia in Pakistan.

Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, the Governor of Sindh, and Jemal Beker Abdula, the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, opened the Ethiopian Tourism cubicle on Friday in the presence of a diverse audience, including Honorary Consul H.E. Ibrahim Tawab, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business community, media, and representatives from civil society.

On Saturday, Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, H.E. Madad Ali Sindhi, graced the Ethiopian Pavilion with his presence at the Karachi Festival on Saturday.

An industrious endeavor by the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan emerged as a beacon of cultural richness and tourism allure during the Karachi Feast.

The Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion gave a captivating display of Ethiopia’s multifaceted culture, rich heritage, and unparalleled tourism offerings. The Ethiopian Coffee remained the center of attraction, drawing enthusiastic Karachiites to savor the distinctive flavors of Ethiopia.

The cultural performances by the Ethiopian Embassy elicited immense applause, further enhancing the immersive experience for the Karachi audience.

Expressing his delight over the three-day spectacle, Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula extended heartfelt gratitude to the Bukhari Group, organizers of the Karachi Feast, for their unwavering cooperation and support in promoting Ethiopia’s culture and tourism.

He also expressed his gratitude for the people of Karachi who had shown immense love and strong attachment to Ethiopia which was a land of Bilal Habeshi and King Nejashi. This experience would serve as a bridge to connect them with their ancestral land, he added.

Describing Ethiopia as a land of breathtaking beauty, abundant natural resources, picturesque landscapes, lakes, mountains, and over 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, he urged the people of Pakistan to visit Ethiopia which was a land of origins.