Ethiopian, Moroccan envoys in Islamabad discuss regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Mohammed Karmoune, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad.

The meeting, held at the Embassy of Morocco, focused on matters of regional importance and strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties. Ambassador presented Ethiopia’s landmark initiatives for sustainable development, highlighting their positive impact within the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Discussions were described as constructive, centering on enhanced collaboration for regional stability and integration. The Ethiopian envoy reiterated a steadfast commitment to working closely with the Dean’s office to advance Pan-Africanism and shared continental objectives.

The dialogue underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement among African nations represented in Pakistan, aiming to foster unity and cooperative progress on regional platforms.