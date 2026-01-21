Ethiopian envoy underscores deep commonalities between Ethiopia, Pak

Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Oumer hosts prominent Pakistani media Editor Ansar Mahmood Bhatti to boost bilateral media ties

ISLAMABAD, JAN 21 /DNA/ – In a significant step toward strengthening people-to-people and media linkages between Ethiopia and Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Oumer Hussein Oba, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan, hosted Mr. Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, Chief Editor of the Islamabad Post and Diplomatic News Agency (DNA), at the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad.

The meeting provided a platform for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, with a strong emphasis on exploring potential areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the media sector.

Both sides highlighted the growing opportunities to enhance collaboration that could bring the two nations closer through accurate and engaging storytelling. Ambassador Dr. Oumer Hussein Oba underscored the deep commonalities between Ethiopia and Pakistan in areas of culture, faith, and shared values. He pointed to the substantial untapped potential for expanded trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. Briefing Mr. Bhatti on Ethiopia’s evolving media landscape, the Ambassador stressed the critical role of strategic media partnerships.

He emphasized that collaborative efforts in journalism and content creation are essential for promoting Ethiopia’s rich tourism offerings, historical significance, and vibrant cultural heritage to Pakistani audiences.

Mr. Ansar Mahmood Bhatti, a veteran journalist with over 35 years of experience and the Chief Editor of Daily Islamabad Post, Centreline magazine, and DNA News Agency, welcomed the initiative.

He noted the rising interest among Pakistani digital influencers and content creators in visiting Ethiopia, describing the country as a historically significant and culturally dynamic hub in Africa.

Mr. Bhatti praised Ethiopia’s appeal as a destination rich in heritage sites, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality. The Chief Editor assured the Ambassador of his full support in fostering media cooperation.

He committed to leveraging his platforms to promote positive narratives about Ethiopia-Pakistan relations, including coverage of tourism, cultural exchanges, and economic opportunities, thereby contributing to stronger diplomatic and economic ties. The discussions align with broader efforts to deepen bilateral relations since Dr. Oumer assumed his role in late 2025. Recent developments include increased engagement with Pakistani business chambers, think tanks, and diplomatic circles, as well as encouragement for Pakistani participation in upcoming forums like the Invest in Ethiopia 2026 Business Forum scheduled for March in Addis Ababa.

This courtesy meeting reflects the growing momentum in Ethiopia-Pakistan ties, which have been bolstered by direct flights via Ethiopian Airlines, a bilateral trade agreement, and active embassy outreach.

Media collaboration is seen as a vital bridge to enhance mutual understanding, counter stereotypes, and highlight shared interests in a rapidly changing global landscape. The interaction concluded on a positive and forward-looking note, with both sides expressing optimism about future joint initiatives in media and beyond.