Ethiopian Embassy unveils ‘Medemer Generation’ Book of PM Abiy Ahmed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, NOV 17: /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Friday unveiled the “Medemer Generation” Book authored by H.E Dr. Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of FDR Ethiopia that embodies an idea, philosophy and a framework for nation building through synergy and alignment of all resources.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary for Federal Education Ministry graced the occasion as chief guest and unveiled the Book “Medemer Generation” here alongside Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula.

The ceremony for unveiling the book held at the Embassy of FDR Ethiopia in Islamabad which was attended by a large number of politicians, government officials, parliamentarians, diplomatic communities, media and civil society of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula elucidated Medemer Philosophy of PM H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed who is a Nobel Prize Winner, champion of green legacy and an advocate for regional integration and pan-Africanism.

The Ambassador said H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed has successfully led a change in the second most populous nation of Africa with effective implementation of his Medemer vision that advocated “interdependence and togetherness—a way of life that emphasizes collaboration, cooperation and unity.”

He said Ethiopia had a visionary leader and a prolific writers who had authored three books that spelled out a holistic recipe to build a better and stronger generation that hands down perfect legacy to the next generations that through further fine tuning keeps up on this inter-generational connectivity which will ultimately gives birth to an ideal and resilient nations.

“What exalts us Ethiopians today that we are led by a visionary leader Prime Minister His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed who, since coming into the power, diligently works towards building a powerful political, economic, social and legal system that leaves a perfect legacy for the future generations by harnessing past strengths, seizing existing potentials and addressing shortfalls,” the ambassador remarked.

The Ambassador said opening of Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan was also a result of the reforms carried out by H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Ethiopian foreign policy which attached great importance to Pakistan due to its geopolitical importance, economy, geographical location and diverse culture.

The Federal Secretary for Education commended the positive change brought by H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of Ethiopia in his country through his philosophy, idea and vision of Medemer that was a guiding force for building Modern Ethiopia that has made remarkable political, and economic progress in the recent past. He said, the idea of Generation Medemer has a paramount importance to Pakistan context so as to address the challenges and harness the potential build strong and vibrant country. Ethiopia is blessed to be ruled by such a dynamic and visionary leader H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of Ethiopia who is globally popular and a Nobel Peace Prize winner striving to leave a legacy for the generations to come.

On the other hand, Zafar Bakhtawari, President of Africa-Pakistan Association has mad a speech on the occasion and stressed on the outcome of Medemer idea or philosophy that has brought economic and social transformation during his visit to Ethiopia.