Ethiopian Embassy pavilion attracts impressive influx of visitors at PTM 2025

KARACHI, FEB 2: /DNA/ – A large number of people of the Islamic Republic has visited the Tourism Pavilion of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) at the three-day Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 which has concluded here in Karachi on Sunday.

The Ethiopian Embassy pavilion was inaugurated by Minister of Sindh for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives H.E. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, while H.E. Muhammad Kamran Tessori has the honor to formally open the Ethiopian traditional coffee ceremony on the occasion.

During the three-day PTM, the exquisite tourism and diverse culture of the FDR Ethiopia especially its coffee ceremony remained the center of attraction, attracting the people from all walks of the life including the government officials, Parliamentarians, Ambassadors, Consul Generals, business and religious community, youth, students, media and civil society.