Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad commemorates 128th Adwa Victory Day

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Tuesday celebrated the 128th Adwa victory day in Islamabad in the presence of a large number of government officials from different Ministries and Armed Forces, Members of Parliament, diplomatic corps, business community, civil society, media, and above all Ethiopian Diaspora in Pakistan.

Celebrated with a national zeal and fervor, the commemoration day featured multiple events including documentaries on history of the Adwa victory of Ethiopia against the then colonizers, Ethiopia’s role in laying the foundation of Pan-Africanism and its consistent diplomacy for promoting the regional integration.

Senior Parliamentarian and Member of the National AssemblyKhawaja Asif graced the celebration ceremony of the Adwa victory Day as the chief guest.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori was the guest of honour at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to Pakistan, extended his felicitations to the whole Africa especially the people of Ethiopia on the occasion of 128th Adwa Victory Day commemorated under the theme of “Adwa Black People’s Victory”.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for gracing the 128th anniversary of the Black People’s Vicotry in such a large number.

H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker briefed the honorable participants in Islamabad on historical role played by the Adwa battle in igniting movements for freedom, equality and liberty in the whole Africa and in other continents against the colonization.

On March 2, 1896, a united Ethiopia achieved the biggest victory in battle field against the invading forces which, indeed, changed the course of history, humanity, political and social narration at the global level, the ambassador noted.

Adwa’s victory is an inspiration and spirit of Pan-Africanism that ignited anti-colonial movements all across the world, the ambassador remarked.

The Adwa victory symbolized Ethiopian unity and pan-Africanism, he said while highlighting the major initiatives of the reformist Government of Ethiopia that further fostering regional integration in the region.

He said Ethiopia had built Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which would further promote regional integration through energy export. Ethiopia was already sharing its resources with the people of neighboring countries and would continue to do so.

The ambassador said Green Legacy Initiative of H.E. Dr Abi Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, was also another major initiative of the government to boost collaboration with regional countries in mitigating global issues like climate change and food insecurity.

32.5 billion seedlings of different fruits, plants, trees and animal feed were planted during the last four years under the Green Legacy campaign, he added.

The ambassador also expressed resolve to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries through economic diplomacy.

He announced Hijra Trip II, another business delegation of Pakistani business community to Ethiopia in this year, for boosting the trade between the two countries.

Last year, the Embassy of Ethiopia mobilized a historic delegation of 75 business persons to Ethiopia, the ambassador added.

Chief Guest Khawaja Muhammad Asif also congratulated the people of Ethiopia and Africa on the Adwa victory day.

He also stressed the need for the Pakistani business community to explore African markets especially through Ethiopia which was a gateway to the African continent.