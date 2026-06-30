Ethiopian embassy holds tourismpromotion event in Islamabad

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad has hosted a tourism promotion event bringing together diplomats, travel agents, media, and digital influencers to spotlight Ethiopia as a destination and deepen bilateral ties with Pakistan.

H.E. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Advisor and Coordinator to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Tourism, attended as a chief guest, alongside guest of honor H.E. Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary (Africa) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Welcoming the guests, H.E. Dr. Oumer Hussien Oba, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, emphasized on the historic bond between the two nations to ancient “Habesha” which sheltered early Muslims during the First Hijra.

He noted that the historic Al-Nejashi Mosque and the legacy of Hazrat Bilal Habeshi create a lasting bond of brotherhood and spiritual affinity for Pakistanis.

The Ambassador showcased Ethiopia as the Land of Origins and Africa’s fastest-growing tourism destination, pointing to world-class resorts and parks developed under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

He said the capital city of Ethiopia—Addis Ababa is the third diplomatic hub and home to the African Union, hosting over 150 international summits last year.

The Ambassador highlighted the Ethiopian Airlines’ direct Karachi–Addis Ababa flights as a key advantage for Pakistani travelers.

H.E. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan praised the Embassy’s initiative for strengthening people-to-people ties and appreciating the Ethiopian Airlines for closing the connectivity gap between Pakistan and Africa.

Announcing a reciprocal influencer exchange, he announced Pakistani content creators will soon visit Ethiopia, while Ethiopian and African influencers will receive complimentary tourism packages to Pakistan.

H.E. Hamid Asghar Khan thanked Ethiopia for launching direct flight operations in Pakistan, calling them the most critical link between the two countries.

Recalling his visit to Ethiopia, he lauded massive production of energy in Ethiopia, rapid development in its urban areas, wonderful tourism landscapes, and above all the strides it has made in aviation sector.