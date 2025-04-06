Ethiopian ambassador opens women journalists’ sports gala in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 6 /DNA/ – Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, inaugurated the Women Journalists’ Sports Gala 2025 here in Islamabad at Marghzar Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The event was jointly organized by the National Press Club (NPC), the Women Journalists Caucus, Capital Premium League, and other partners.

Upon his arrival, the Ambassador was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Mr. Afzal Butt, NPC President Mr. Azhar Jatoi, NPC General Secretary and Chairperson of the Women Journalists Caucus Ms. Nayyer Ali, and Chairman Pakistan Africa Friendship Association (PAFA) Mr. Zafar Bakhtawari.

Ambassador Dr Jemal played the ceremonial first ball to commence the match and addressed the media, highlighting the importance of sports and women’s empowerment for Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

He expressed his passion for sports, noting its significance in ensuring social cohesion, national unity, building a healthy nation, and facilitating cultural exchanges among nations.

The Ambassador praised Pakistanis as a sports-loving nation and reiterated his commitment to strengthening people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia, which is known for success in athletics, particularly long-distance running games.

He extended his best wishes to the women journalists participating in the match, and also in their professional endeavors.