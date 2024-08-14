Ethiopian ambassador felicitates Pakistani nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 /DNA/ – Special Envoy and Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday felicitated the Government and people of Pakistan on their 77th year of Independence.

He said the past years were a testament to the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador has been deeply impressed by its impressive history, rich culture and heritage and on top of that its remarkable people who achieved brilliance in every walks of life ranging from science and technology to politics, diplomacy and sports, a reflection of which has been witnessed a couple of days back in Paris 2024 Olympics with one of its heroes Arshad Nadeeem bringing gold medal to this nation.

“The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are two brotherly nations and share a strong brotherly bond which is deeply rooted in shared history, cultural and political values and common goals of development and prosperity,” he remarked.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and camaraderie extended to him and his team during his stay in this country.

“The exchange of knowledge, experiences, and appreciation of each other’s cuisine and culture has been an enlightening journey for me, so far. Pakistanis are a lovely nation, and I am grateful for the friendship and cooperation extended to my country in the areas of politics, economy, science and technology and climate change,” the Ambassador noted.

He assured that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to further strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries. “By taking special initiatives and fostering robust cooperation in various fields, we can propel our nations towards a new era of enhanced partnership and mutual prosperity,” he added.