Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Oumer Hussien Oba Assumes New Role in Pakistan

By: ABID SIDDIQUE CHAUDHRY

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Islamabad has announced that Dr. Oumer Hussien Oba will assume the role of the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, effective December 16, 2025.

This announcement comes as part of Ethiopia’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen its ties with Pakistan. Dr. Oba’s appointment highlights the continued commitment of the two countries to enhance bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors, and their shared interest in fostering international peace and security.

In a statement, the Ethiopian Embassy expressed its highest regards to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, affirming its strong appreciation for Pakistan’s cooperation and diplomatic support.

Dr. Oumer Hussien Oba brings a wealth of experience in diplomacy and international relations, and his appointment marks a new chapter in Ethiopia’s diplomatic engagement with Pakistan.

The Ethiopian Embassy looks forward to working closely with the government of Pakistan to further enhance the relationship between the two nations.

