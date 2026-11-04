Ethiopian Ambassador announces Pakistani business delegation to Ethiopia at LCCI

LAHORE, NOV 4 /DNA/ – Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Oumer Hussien Oba announced a trade and investment delegation to Ethiopia on Wednesday during a business forum at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Upon arrival at the LCCI, the Ambassador was accorded a warm welcome by President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Khadim Hussain and other office bearers.

At the business forum at LCCI, the Ambassador said the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad will lead a Pakistani business delegation to Ethiopia from January 24 to 29, 2027, to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

He invited businesses in pharmaceuticals, surgical goods, textiles, agriculture, agro-processing, ICT and tourism to join the delegation and explore opportunities in Ethiopia’s growing economy.

The Ambassador also felicitated the President and office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber on their election and wished them a successful future ahead.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the President pledged full support for the delegation and said the LCCI would facilitate the participation of Lahore’s business community. He noted the potential of bilateral trade and the importance of Ethiopia’s market for Pakistani businesses, and of Pakistan’s market for Ethiopian ones.

The LCCI President proposed a 90-day plan to work together with the Ethiopian Embassy, Islamabad on facilitating the bilateral trade which, he said, does not reflect the true potential.

He also invited Ethiopian chambers of commerce to visit the LCCI so that business-to-business meetings could further promote trade between the two sides.

LCCI Vice President Khadim Hussain delivered the vote of thanks to the Ethiopian dignitaries and Lahore’s business community for attending the forum.