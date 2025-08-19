Ethiopia stands in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against climate change

Ambassador Jemal Beker calls on President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ – Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on Tuesday called on H.E. Asif Ali Zardari, the Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker extended heartfelt condolences to the Honorable President of Pakistan over the loss precious lives in the recent flash floods in various parts of the country.

The Ambassador said Pakistan is among the least contributor to the climate change, but paying heavy price for the actions it is not part of.

His country stands with the Government and People of Pakistan in its fight against climate change, said the Ambassador while expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this tough times.

The Honorable President said Pakistan valued its relations with Ethiopia and appreciated the growing cooperation between two countries in areas of peace and security, trade, investment, aviation science and technology, climate change, culture and tourism.

The Honorable President reiterated his commitment to Pakistan-Africa relations under the “Look Africa and Engage Africa” policy.

He lauded the key role played by Ethiopia in regional integration and leading climate agenda not only in Africa but across the globe.