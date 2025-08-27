Ethiopia seeks Pakistan’s air combat expertise in new partnership

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa, Commander Ethiopian Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. During the meeting, both dignitaries held detailed discussions on areas of professional interest and reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Upon his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing military partnership between the two Air Forces through joint training initiatives. He assured the visiting dignitary of PAF’s steadfast support to the Ethiopian Air Force in its professional pursuits, while reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its cordial relations with Ethiopia and remains firmly committed to providing comprehensive assistance in capacity building, advanced training and operational domains.

Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa conveyed his sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. Commander Ethiopian Air Force lauded PAF’s robust operational readiness, its evolving Multi Domain capabilities and its credible deterrence posture. He highlighted that the Ethiopian Air Force looks forward to drawing lessons from PAF’s rich combat experience, integrated command systems and technological innovations to strengthen its own operational capabilities. The visiting dignitary also expressed keen interest in exploring avenues of technology transfer within the aviation sector, particularly in indigenous development and modernization initiatives.

As part of his visit, the Ethiopian Air Chief received comprehensive briefings at the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where he appreciated PAF’s technological advancement and integration of cutting-edge capabilities in modern warfare.

The visit of Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa to Air Headquarters, Islamabad, signifies a resolute commitment of both countries to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations.