Ethiopia-Pakistan Relations Enter a New Era of Strategic Partnership: Amb. Jemal

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 /DNA/ – Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, has said that Ethiopia-Pakistan relations are evolving into a multifaceted strategic partnership, grounded in shared history, cultural bonds, and growing economic cooperation. In an exclusive interview Diplomatic News Agency (DNA), the ambassador shared deep insights into his diplomatic journey and the growing ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Jemal, who has held key diplomatic and political roles including Ethiopia’s first envoy to Bahrain and Canberra, as well as State Minister for Innovation and Technology, is currently serving as Ethiopia’s first resident ambassador to Pakistan. His passion for establishing new diplomatic missions and fostering long-term relationships has defined his service.

“I thrive on the challenge of building something meaningful and lasting,” he said, highlighting his simultaneous accreditation as non-resident ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

Ambassador Jemal emphasized the deep-rooted historical and spiritual connections between Ethiopia and Pakistan, citing figures like Hazrat Bilal Habeshi and King Najashi, both revered in Islamic history. Formal diplomatic ties were established in 1958, with significant milestones such as the 1972 visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Ethiopia, which was instrumental in the opening of Pakistan’s embassy in Addis Ababa.

“Pakistan and Ethiopia have always supported each other on global platforms and share a mutual respect that has only grown stronger,” he noted.

The ambassador detailed a range of initiatives aimed at deepening economic cooperation, particularly after the opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad. Key sectors for collaboration include pharmaceuticals, agriculture, agro-processing, surgical instruments, textiles, and leather goods.

In 2023 and 2024, multiple high-level business delegations were exchanged between the two countries. These visits resulted in a series of MoUs and agreements between major Pakistani chambers of commerce and the Ethiopian Investment Commission. Notable players like Arif Habib Group and Roshan Packages have committed to investing in Ethiopia.

He noted that Ethiopia, which imports a significant amount of pharmaceutical and surgical products, represents a major opportunity for Pakistani exporters. Conversely, Ethiopia offers high-quality agricultural commodities such as coffee, pulses, and oilseeds for the Pakistani market.

The Ethiopian Embassy has engaged extensively with Pakistani business communities through forums and briefings in cities like Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Islamabad. Ambassador Jemal personally visited major chambers to promote Ethiopia as a key African investment destination.

A major highlight for 2025 is the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, scheduled for May 15–17, jointly organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Ethiopian Embassy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce. The exhibition will feature participants from across Pakistan and attract buyers from African countries.

“I invite all interested Pakistani companies to seize this opportunity to explore the African market through Ethiopia,” said the ambassador.

Direct flights by Ethiopian Airlines between Karachi and Addis Ababa have further strengthened connectivity, making travel for business, tourism, and cultural exchange more accessible.

With historical camaraderie, a shared vision for development, and expanding trade and investment prospects, Ambassador Jemal believes the future of Ethiopia-Pakistan relations is brighter than ever.

“We are ready to elevate our relationship to a strategic partnership that brings prosperity not only to our people but contributes positively on the global stage,” he concluded.=DNA