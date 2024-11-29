Ethiopia, Pakistan forging cooperation for holding single country exhibition in Addis Ababa

ISLAMABAD, NOV 29 /DNA/ – The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Friday decided to expand the bilateral cooperation for holding a successful Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia next year by ensuring a large number of traders from both the sides.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister of Pakistan for Commerce.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation for enhancing the bilateral trade between the two countries that enjoy a long standing brotherly relations.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker noted the growing bilateral cooperation in various areas such as finance, trade, culture, aviation, science and technology especially after the opening the Ethiopian Mission in Islamabad.

He said the bilateral relations are on upward trajectory, citing recently signed Memoranda of Understanding between the two nations in the areas of business, trade, investment, aviation, science and technology, start of the Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi, and exchange of delegations from business, trade, aviation, education, health and cultural sectors.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister about the Home Grown Economic Reforms which had shown promising results in Ethiopia, addressing macro-economic imbalances, increasing productivity, creating ease of doing business and providing a conducive environment for attracting the foreign direct investment.

Ethiopia is a gateway to Africa which is a huge market of more than 1.4 billion population, he said while underscoring the significance of the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa which would not only connect the Pakistani traders with the Ethiopian counterparts but also with the African market.

On the other hand, the Minister said the Ministry of Commerce, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is making all the necessary preparation regarding the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa.

He said the Government of Pakistan is committed to Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy and has been taking all possible steps to strengthen its relations with the African countries including Ethiopia which is growth star of the African Continent, registering consistent economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr. Abiy Ahmed.