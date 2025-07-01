Ethiopia, Pakistan agree to forge stronger cultural relations

ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations by enhancing cultural ties of the two nations.

To this end, H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the FDR Ethiopia held a productive discussion with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb Khichi, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

H.E. Mr. Asad Rehman Gilani, Federal Secretary of Pakistan for the National Heritage and Culture Division, was also present on the occasion.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal emphasized the importance of fostering robust people-to-people connections through cultural exchange. He highlighted the recent launch of Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi, which now connects Pakistan to Africa and the broader global network.

During the discussion, the Ambassador briefed the Minister about “Medemer” philosophy of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, which is focused on nation-building through practical inter-generational connectivity, unity, and togetherness.

He said Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed is a prolific writer and wrote three books on “Medemer” philosophy.

The Ambassador presented Minister Khichi with a copy of “Generation Medemer” which was unveiled in Pakistan in 2023, and added to the collection of the National Library of Pakistan this year.

Minister Khichi expressed keen interest in the “Medemer Philosophy” and announced to translate “Generation Medemer” into Pakistan’s national language.

He affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to pursue all necessary formal processes to deepen cultural collaboration with Ethiopia, commending the Ambassador’s practical and valuable proposals for mutual engagement in heritage and culture.=DNA