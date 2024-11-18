Ethiopia, Pakistan agree to enhance health sector cooperation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 18 /DNA/ – The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Monday explored various avenues of enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the health sectors, mainly joint efforts in research and development areas.

The discussion to enhance the cooperation took place during a meeting between H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination H.E. Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath.

The meeting mainly focused on global health security, institutional linkages, exchange of researches on preventing and curing communicable diseases such as pandemics and outbreaks, medical and allied health professional education for Ethiopian students in Pakistan, and medical tourism.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker highlighted the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia for ensuring health, safety and security by creating awareness on diseases, hygiene and environment-friendly issues that reduced maternal and child mortality, increased longevity, and wellbeing of the society.

He said Ethiopia is a 3rd diplomatic hub in the world, and recently established a state-of-the-art disease control center where joint researches are being conducted on different diseases especially the communicable ones.

The Ambassador also highlighted the strong attachment of Ethiopian students who studied from Pakistan, recalling their eagerness to help Pakistan during the flash floods 2022. “There is a strong need to invest in people-to-people relations to advance the bilateral relations to the high level,” he added.

He said there is a huge potential for the people of Pakistan to invest in the pharmaceutical and surgical sector of Ethiopia which imports a major chunk from various countries.

On the other hand, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination acknowledged Ethiopia’s friendly bond with the people of Pakistan, expressing strong commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Africa especially Ethiopia through Ethiopian Airlines.

He agreed to work closely with the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad for initiating collaboration in research and development sector, and cooperation for exchange of research in health sector, and provision of medical and allied health professional education.