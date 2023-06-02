Ethiopia appreciates efforts of President ICCI for improving relations between two countries

Islamabad, JUN 2 /DNA/ – The Government of Ethiopia has appreciated the efforts of President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce for improving relations between the two countries and for starting direct flight operations. Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jamal Baker Abdullah presented the shield of honor on behalf of his government during his visit to Islamabad Chamber yesterday. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Ethiopia said that his government appreciates the efforts of President Islamabad Chamber has rendered valuable services for the strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia and especially for the improvement of trade relations. This year, the delegation’s visit to Ethiopia under the leadership of President Islamabad Chamber laid the foundation for efforts to take the relations between the two countries to new heights. He said that steps are being taken by both sides to further improve trade relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia. We hope that Pakistan and Ethiopia will be the best trade partners in the next few years, he said that we are trying to make Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto visit Ethiopia soon. In this regard, the embassy is playing its role, he said that the restoration of direct flight operation between Pakistan and Ethiopia is a great opportunity for the business community of both countries, I hope this opportunity will be fully utilized.

Speaking on this occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that I am deeply grateful to the Ethiopian government and Ambassador for acknowledging our efforts to improve the relations between the two countries. In fact, it is an honor for the entire Islamabad Chamber and the business community that our efforts have been recognized at the government level. He said that Ethiopia is very important for Pakistan in Africa. In the last one year, due to the efforts of Islamabad Chamber, the relations between the two countries and the interest of the business community in each other have increased enormously. He said that I hope that our efforts will yield substantial results. He said that Ethiopia should play its role to give observer status to Pakistan in the African Union. He said that the PTA trade agreement between the two countries is necessary so that the volume of trade can increase. Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Chamber Engr. Azhar-ul-Islam said that Ethiopia can prove to be the best market for Pakistan. The hospitality shown on the occasion of the Islamabad Chamber delegation’s visit this year is commendable, it is hoped that this warmth will translate into better business relations.

On this occasion, the Ethiopian Ambassador acknowledged Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI & Secretary General UBG for his valuable services for the improvement of Pakistan-Ethiopia relations. On this occasion, Zafar Bakhtawari said that Ethiopia is the most important country in Africa with one and a half billion population. Ethiopian Airlines direct flights will give Pakistan access to the whole of Africa.