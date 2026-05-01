Eroding compliance with international humanitarian law calls for greater role of religious communities: IPS-ICRC conference

Karachi, May 1: /DNA/ – The growing erosion in compliance with international humanitarian law (IHL) in contemporary conflict settings underscores the need to revisit ethical frameworks and enhance the role of religious communities in promoting humanitarian norms, protecting human dignity, and fostering accountability. Experts emphasized that Islamic traditions offer significant guidance for regulating conduct during armed conflict and safeguarding non-combatants.

These views were expressed at a conference titled “Eroding Compliance of IHL and Role of Religious Communities,” organized by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Karachi. The event brought together scholars, religious leaders, practitioners, and civil society representatives to examine the challenges facing IHL implementation and explore the constructive role religious actors can play in reinforcing humanitarian principles.

The speakers included prominent religious scholars, academics, humanitarian workers, lawyers, and media practitioners. Prominent among those who spoke at the conference included Mufti Munib ur Rahman, Mufti Abdur Rahim, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Dr. Mohsin Naqvi, Dr. Nigar Sajjad Zaheer, Dr. Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sani, IPS Chairman Khalid Rahman, and Regional Advisor ICRC Dr Ziaullah Rahmani.

The first session highlighted the increasing disregard for established norms governing armed conflict, noting that violations of IHL have become more visible in recent global crises. Speakers underscored the importance of bridging legal frameworks with moral and religious values to strengthen compliance.

The keynote address by Dr. Anis Ahmad reflected on the causes and manifestations of declining adherence to humanitarian principles and called for greater engagement by Muslim societies in upholding ethical conduct in times of conflict.

The conference explored the foundations of IHL and Islam in humanitarian approaches to identify the relationship between IHL and Islamic teachings. The speakers particularly drew on the tradition of Siyar, i.e., Islamic international law. They examined the principles governing conduct in war, including the protection of civilians, religious personnel, symbols, and places of worship, as well as the ethical treatment of prisoners and non-combatants. The discussion also highlighted the role of religious scholarship and education in promoting awareness of humanitarian norms and fostering inter-communal harmony.

In the second session, panelists deliberated on the practical dimensions of the role of Muslim communities in promoting compliance with IHL in contemporary contexts. They emphasized the critical role of religious leaders and faith-based organizations in advocating humanitarian values, especially during crises. The contributions of welfare organizations in conflict situations, challenges faced by media in reporting armed conflicts, and the protection of medical personnel and infrastructure were also discussed. Speakers noted that strengthening institutional cooperation and public awareness remains essential for improving adherence to humanitarian standards.

In the concluding session, speakers emphasized the need for sustained intellectual and policy engagement to address the declining respect for IHL. They highlighted the importance of integrating ethical, legal, and religious perspectives to develop more effective responses to humanitarian challenges. The conference concluded with a call for continued collaboration between academic institutions, humanitarian organizations, and religious communities to promote a more humane and principled approach to conflict.

IPS Chairman Khalid Rahman said the conference formed part of IPS’s ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue on critical global issues, bridging classical ethical traditions with contemporary policy frameworks and contributing to a more informed and responsible discourse on humanitarian law and practice.