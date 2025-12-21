Erdogan attends commissioning of Pakistani navy ship built in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, DEC 21 /DNA/ – The commissioning ceremony of 2nd Pakistan Navy MILGEM class ship PNS KHAIBAR was held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard, Türkiye. The President of Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf also attended the ceremony.

While addressing on the occasion, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan termed the brotherly relations between Pakistan-Türkiye as exemplary. The President further emphasized the need for enhanced mutual collaboration in the field of defence production in future as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf acknowledged the commitment of M/s ASFAT, Istanbul Naval Shipyard and the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) involved in planning, design and construction of PN MILGEM ships. Naval Chief also appreciated the deepening defence partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye. He highlighted that bilateral engagements between Pakistan Navy and Turkish Naval Forces not only contribute immensely towards strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye defence collaboration but also reflect our enduring and deepening partnership.

Following the ceremony, Turkish President visited the ship, where he was presented Guard of Honour and interacted with ship’s crew. During the visit Turkish President and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf exchanged views on maritime security in the region and discussed avenues for future PN-TNF joint initiatives.

PN MILGEM ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms. These vessels are equipped with latest Command and Control Systems integrated with modern weapons and advanced sensors.

The contract for construction of 4 MILGEM class ships for Pakistan was signed between Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan and M/s ASFAT, Türkiye in 2018, wherein two Ships planned to be constructed at Türkiye and remaining two ships in Pakistan. Commissioning of PNS KHAIBAR marks the completion of construction of both Ships at Türkiye.