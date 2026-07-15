Equipping youth with digital skills top priority

ISLAMABAD, 15 JULY (DNA) — Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Wednesday said equipping Pakistani youth with world-class digital skills is the government’s top priority. In her message on World Youth Skills Day, she said women’s active participation in the digital economy is essential to transforming Pakistan’s future. “We are providing women with excellent work-from-home opportunities in the IT sector and freelancing,” she said.

The minister said it is the Prime Minister’s vision that every young person should have access to quality education and excel in modern skills. She said Pakistani youth have immense potential to compete globally in the field of information technology. Through training in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), she said, young people are being prepared for the future.

Shaza Fatima said the government is providing a conducive environment and full support for startups and women entrepreneurs. “Our goal is to make Pakistan an emerging global hub for information technology and the digital economy,” the federal minister said. — DNA