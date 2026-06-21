Envoys show keen interest in RCCI medHealth & beauty Expo 2026

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) continued to strengthen Pakistan’s international engagement in the healthcare and wellness sectors as the RCCI MedHealth & Beauty Expo 2026 received high-level diplomatic visits from Türkiye and Sri Lanka.

His Excellency Irfan Neziroğlu, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, and Rear Admiral Fred Seneviratne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, visited the Expo and were warmly welcomed by RCCI President Usman Shaukat and members of the chamber leadership.

The dignitaries toured the exhibition, visited various stalls, interacted with exhibitors, and appreciated RCCI’s efforts in bringing together stakeholders from the healthcare, pharmaceutical, wellness, and beauty industries on an international platform.

Ambassador Irfan Neziroğlu praised the Expo for promoting innovation, investment, and cross-border business collaboration, calling it a valuable initiative to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and economic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.

High Commissioner Rear Admiral Fred Seneviratne commended RCCI for fostering international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and business partnerships, emphasizing the role of such platforms in advancing healthcare innovation and enhancing bilateral relations.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat said the Expo reflects RCCI’s commitment to connecting Pakistan’s healthcare sector with global markets and attracting international investment, adding that the diplomats’ participation demonstrates growing confidence in Pakistan’s healthcare and wellness industries.