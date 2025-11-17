Envoys of four countries present credentials to President

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, NOV 17 /DNA/ – Four newly designated envoys presented their credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari at a ceremony held today at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Those who presented their credentials included Mr. Tim Kane, High Commissioner-designate of Australia; Mr. Munsoo Kurrimbaccus, High Commissioner-designate of Mauritius; Mrs. Maja Mortensen, Ambassador-designate of Denmark and Mr. Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, Ambassador-designate of the United Arab Emirates.

Upon arrival at the Presidency, the envoys were presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The President congratulated them on their appointment and expressed confidence that their tenures would further strengthen Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the four countries.

While talking to the High Commissioner-designate of Australia, President highlighted Pakistan’s friendly relations with the country, emphasising enhanced trade and investment cooperation, agriculture and particularly in the education sector with a sizeable community of Pakistani students in Australia. He noted the importance of people-to-people linkages, with a shared passion for sports and appreciated the role of the Pakistani diaspora in Australia in promoting goodwill between the two nations.

During his meeting with the High Commissioner-designate of Mauritius, the President termed the long-standing bonds of friendship, underpinned by deep cultural affinity and shared Commonwealth heritage, as pivotal. The President underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade, investment, agriculture, defence cooperation and interparliamentary linkages.

In his interaction with the Ambassador-designate of Denmark, the President discussed the fraternal relations with Denmark and appreciated the close coordination between the two countries at the UN Security Council. He underscored the potential for enhanced cooperation in trade, agriculture, dairy products, technology and infrastructure development. He appreciated Denmark’s support for Pakistan’s green transition and climate resilience agenda.

In his conversation with the Ambassador-designate of the United Arab Emirates, the President reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates, with Pakistan being the first country to recognize the UAE in 1971. He said the historic ties anchored in common faith, mutual trust and shared aspirations for regional peace and prosperity are the hall marks of this fraternal relationship. President Zardari emphasised the need to enhance bilateral trade, security and defence cooperation and underscored the role played by the Pakistani diaspora as a bridge between the two states.

The President extended his best wishes to all four envoys for a productive tenure, expressing hope that their efforts would lead to stronger bilateral and multilateral partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity.