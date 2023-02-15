Envoy to help business community in promoting trade with Senegal

ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 /DNA/ – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that Pakistan has the potential to promote billions of dollars of exports with African countries including Senegal, for which it is important that Pakistan’s private sector should be helped in getting better access to the African region. He said that the current era is the era of trade diplomacy, so he emphasized that Pakistani diplomats should pay special attention to promoting Pakistan’s trade with foreign countries, which will boost our exports and help improve the economy. He expressed these views while talking to Saima Sayed, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Senegal during her visit to ICCI. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Senegal is much less than the actual potential of both countries, so he emphasized that our Embassy should cooperate in enhancing trade and exports with Senegal. He said that a delegation of ICCI will visit Ethiopia in March this year and suggested that the Embassy should consider cooperating with the Chamber in organizing a Business Opportunities Conference in Senegal to connect the private sectors of both countries with each other that would help in identifying new areas of business promotion between the two countries. He expressed his best wishes for Saima Sayed on her new assignment in Senegal and hoped that she will play an active role in increasing trade and economic ties between the two countries. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Senegal can be an attractive market for Pakistan and suggested that a display center should be set up in the Embassy to display Pakistani products, which would help promote their exports to Senegal. Saima Sayed, Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Senegal, speaking on the occasion, said that she will cooperate with the business community in improving business relations with Senegal. He said that Senegal is an important country in West Africa, so by establishing close cooperation with it, Pakistan can gain better access to the West African market. He said that finding business and investment opportunities for Pakistan in Senegal will be his key priority and she will try to provide all possible facilitation to the business community in this regard. Former Presidents ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari and Tariq Sadiq as well as Ameer Hamza, Sanaullah Khan and others also spoke at the occasion and gave useful proposals to improve trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Senegal.============