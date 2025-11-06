Rwanda, Pakistan strengthen trade ties through virtual business forum

Envoy highlights Rwanda’s investment potential, calls for stronger South-South cooperation

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatou, reaffirmed her country’s readiness to support all private-sector ventures between Pakistan and Rwanda during a virtual business meeting jointly organized by the Rwanda High Commission in Pakistan and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Participants from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation (PSF), Rwanda Development Board, and Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority (TDAP) exchanged views on emerging opportunities and practical steps to expand bilateral trade.

The High Commissioner welcomed dignitaries including the Director General (Africa) from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DG Africa from Rwanda, the Secretary of TIDAC, officials from MENICOM, RRDB, and members of the diplomatic and business community.

In her remarks, the envoy described the meeting as “another important step toward strengthening and fostering our partnership in trade and commerce between two friendly countries.” He said that the High Commission’s new mission focuses on creating direct linkages between entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers of both nations.

“The idea behind organizing this meeting in collaboration with RRDB is to create an excellent platform to share information, explore new areas of cooperation, and build sustainable business partnerships that will drive mutual growth and prosperity,” she stated.

Highlighting Rwanda’s potential, she said the country offers a business-friendly environment, modern infrastructure, political stability, and consistent GDP growth, making it a gateway to East Africa. “Rwanda is emerging as a regional hub for trade and investment, and we welcome Pakistani investors to explore opportunities in our growing market,” he added.

The High Commissioner also noted Pakistan’s strengths, describing it as a “large and dynamic country with a population of 250 million, skilled workforce, and expanding industrial base.” She said both sides can collaborate in agriculture, information technology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, textiles, and tourism.

Expressing optimism about the outcome of the meeting, she said, “I am confident that today’s discussions will serve as a bridge connecting our business communities to share experiences and establish concrete ventures that will yield tangible results.”

Concluding her address, the envoy extended heartfelt appreciation to the organizers, partners, and participants for making the event successful. “Let us continue to build strong business linkages that enhance trade and commerce between Rwanda and Pakistan and usher in a new era of collaboration,” he said.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Rwanda, a fast-growing African economy with immense potential for bilateral trade and investment.

He made these remarks while addressing a Pakistan–Rwanda Virtual Business Meeting, organized by the High Commission of Rwanda in Islamabad. The event was aimed at strengthening bilateral commercial ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, and technology.

Atif Ikram Sheikh lauded the initiative of the Rwanda High Commission, describing it as a timely and valuable step to connect the business communities of both countries. “Pakistan values its relations with Rwanda and considers it an important partner under its ‘Look Africa Policy.’ Both nations are resilient and possess tremendous untapped potential for mutual growth,” he said.

The FPCCI President noted that there is huge scope for cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, textiles, and information technology sectors, adding that joint ventures in these areas could lead to sustainable economic benefits for both sides. “We should promote business-to-business linkages and encourage private sector engagement to transform our excellent political relations into strong economic partnerships,” he emphasized.

Highlighting Pakistan’s growing engagement with African countries, he said that Rwanda holds a special place in Pakistan’s strategy for expanding trade with Africa. “With its stable economy and progressive business environment, Rwanda offers a gateway to East and Central Africa for Pakistani exporters and investors,” he added.

TDAP Director General Abdul Karim called for the reduction of non-tariff barriers to enhance market access and underscored the importance of sustained engagement through trade fairs and single-country exhibitions. He also announced Pakistan’s intent to organize a dedicated trade exhibition in Rwanda to showcase Pakistani products and services.

A representative of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) also addressed the session, highlighting Rwanda’s favorable investment climate and inviting Pakistani businessmen to explore opportunities in manufacturing, agriculture, renewable energy, and IT. He specifically mentioned prospects for collaboration in solar energy systems and light manufacturing, which align with Rwanda’s sustainable development goals.

Similarly, a representative of the Rwanda Business Forum underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade ties and called for regular business exchanges, trade fairs, and sectoral cooperation.