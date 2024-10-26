Environmental Challenges: Malaysian envoy underscores importance of cross-border collaborations

Devcom hosts “Leaders in Sustainability Awards” for development champions

Faisal Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 /DNA/ – Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) organized the prestigious “Leaders in Sustainability Awards” ceremony to honor individuals, organizations, and institutions demonstrating exceptional commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of those who have made significant contributions to advancing sustainable practices in Pakistan, addressing climate change, and fostering resilience across sectors, and appreciating the corporates for putting up efforts for the community’s wellbeing. Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) was the technical partner and cohost of the event.

The Pakistan-Arab Refinery Company Limited and National Bank of Pakistan won community wellbeing awards. The Capital Smart City won an award for promoting sustainable housing in the climate action category while Best Western Premier won conservation achievements awards in the climate action category. The Centre for Climate Diplomacy was awarded for promoting Pakistan’s stance over the climate crisis. Riffat Ara Baig was conferred upon the award for engaging youth in creative arts to raise awareness about climate change and mountain resource conservation over the years. The Comprehensive Health and Education Forum (CHEF) International won an award in the category of sustainable community health initiatives after the donor-support concluded.

The event was graced by Deputy Head of Mission of the Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad, Mohammad Sayafik Firdaus as the Chief Guest.

He commended the award recipients for their dedication to sustainable development, acknowledging that their work aligns with both local and global goals for climate action and environmental sustainability.

In his address, Mr. Sayafik underscored the importance of cross-border collaborations to tackle environmental challenges, emphasizing that sustainability is a shared responsibility and requires concerted global efforts. Pakistan has achieved many milestones in combating climate change and promoting sustainable practices, including the milestones of nongovernmental organisations and the corporate sector that have many environmental sustainability and community wellbeing initiatives.

Mr. Sayafik said that Malaysia has made significant strides toward sustainability, driven by government initiatives, private sector efforts, and international collaborations. While the country has faced environmental challenges, such as deforestation and urban pollution, its focus on sustainability is advancing through policies and programs aimed at balancing economic growth with environmental conservation.

Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 is the national plan of Malaysia that emphasizes inclusive, sustainable growth, aiming to reduce inequalities and promote equitable wealth distribution while prioritizing green technology and innovation. Malaysia has set ambitious goals to increase renewable energy usage to 31 per cent by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2035. Solar energy is particularly promising, with investments and policies to support large-scale solar installations.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and founder of the Leaders in Sustainability Awards, Munir Ahmed highlighted the significance of celebrating sustainability champions whose work inspires a shift towards environmentally responsible practices in Pakistan.