‘Enough is enough’: Imran Khan strongly condemns illegal raid on Elahi’s home

LAHORE, APR 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the illegal raid on PTI President Pervez Elahi’s home and added that ‘Enough is enough’, as the Constitution, Supreme Court’s verdicts, and fundamental rights of the people are being disrespected, and the law of the jungle is being imposed in the country.

In a statement, PTI Chairman said that he strongly condemned the illegal raid on Pervez Elahi’s home with no respect to the women and family members present there.

Imran Khan said that the Constitution, Supreme Court’s verdicts, and fundamental rights of the people are being disrespected, and the law of the jungle is being imposed, as we are seeing the dismantling of democracy in Pakistan before our eyes.

Khan announced that he would present a roadmap to the nation on how to resist the destruction of Pakistan’s constitution and democracy, adding that all part of London Plan to demoralise and crush PTI. “They attacked my house and now same being done to Pervez Elahi by cabal of crooks and handlers. We never seen such barbarism even in Musharraf’s martial law,” he added.

“Has the State dared to break into the homes of the looters and money laundering Sharif and Zardari families in this manner? Enough is enough. Tomorrow I will give roadmap to our nation on how to stand up against this destruction of our Constitution and democracy,” Imran Khan maintained.