England qualify for semi-final with 10-wicket win over USA in Super 8 clash
OVAL, JUN 23: England became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final after a 10-wicket win against the United States in their last Super 8 clash which was played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados on Sunday.
Jos Buttler and Phil Salt chased down the 116-run target without losing a single as all the USA bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the English duo.
