England out of Champions Trophy after Afghanistan defeat

LAHORE, FEB 26: Afghanistan have sealed victory against England by eight runs following a thrilling fight in the eighth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran led his side to set a massive 326-run target with an individual score of 177 against England.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his batting unit yielded 325/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

The Asian side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Jofra Archer dismantled their top order with three quick wickets to leave them reeling at 37/3 in 8.5 overs.

Skipper Shahidi then joined Ibrahim in the middle and launched an astounding recovery with an anchoring 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The crucial stand culminated in the 30th over when Adil Rashid cleaned up the Afghanistan captain, who scored a cautious 40 off 67 deliveries featuring three boundaries.

Ibrahim was then involved in an important fifth-wicket partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai with the duo adding 82 runs off just 63 balls until the latter fell victim to Jamie Overton in the 40th over.

Omarzai smashed one four and three sixes on his way to a 31-ball 41.

Ibrahim then joined forces with Mohammad Nabi and together they raised a sensational 111-run partnership until the opener finally perished on the first delivery of the final over.

He remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan with 177 off 146 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and six sixes.

Nabi, on the other hand, followed suit two balls later and walked back after scoring a quickfire 40 off 24 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes.

Archer was the standout bowler for England, picking up three wickets for 64 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Liam Livingstone with two wickets, while Overton and Rashid made one scalp apiece.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.