England battle Norway as Argentina face Swiss in World Cup last eight

MIAMI, JUL 11: England lock horns with Norway in a World Cup quarter-final in Miami on Saturday that pits Harry Kane against Erling Haaland in a mouthwatering battle of elite strikers.

The teams are competing to face either reigning champions Argentina or surprise package Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Kane has once again been England’s hero, dragging his teammates through an attritional last-16 meeting with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca that they won 3-2 despite having a man sent off. The Bayern Munich forward has scored six goals to fire the Three Lions to the quarter-finals.

Haaland appears to have been enjoying himself ever since he touched down in the United States and began smashing in the seven goals that have carried Norway further than ever before.

Their run, which included eliminating Brazil, has been accompanied by their fans’ joyous rowing celebration that has turned venues across the US into giant human Viking ships.

“Every game has been the most important (in history) for Norwegian football, especially in the knockout rounds, so this is the third time it is the most important game,” Norway coach Stale Solbakken said on Friday.

Kane described 25-year-old Haaland as “a beast” but insisted he and the Manchester City striker had contrasting styles.

“I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals,” the England captain, 32, said on Friday. “I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved with the play a little bit more, but also can play as maybe the out-and-out number nine.

“I don’t think it’s one to compare ourselves. I respect him a lot as a player and as a professional.”

England were boosted by the return to training on Friday of the influential trio of Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James, who have been dealing with illness and injury.

Coach Thomas Tuchel described their presence as “the best news” and said: “We took a big step in our last match, but it was only a step.

“The next step is to win a quarter-final. The important thing is to look up at what is ahead of us.”

The contest in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is likely to be a sweaty affair played in temperatures forecast to rise above 40° Celsius.

Fatigue setting in?

Argentina made a smooth start to their bid to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. But since they entered the knockout rounds, frailties have crept in as they were pushed to breaking point, first by World Cup debutants Cape Verde and then Egypt.

Lionel Messi, who turned 39 during the group phase, has again been the talisman for the South Americans, his genius repeatedly getting his team out of tight spots.

But there is just a suggestion that the Swiss, a well-organised unit marshalled by midfield general Granit Xhaka, could exploit any weariness and cause them problems at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“They have very experienced players. They are strong. So it will be a tough opponent, that is for sure,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Friday.

Messi will be bidding to add to the 21 goals — a new record — he has scored across the six World Cups in which he has played.

Messi’s numbers could be even better had he converted two penalties, but Scaloni said he would not take spot-kick duties away from his inspirational captain.

“It wouldn’t even cross my mind to go and tell him not to [take the next penalty]. Let him do whatever he wants,” he said.

On Friday, Spain struck late to beat Belgium 2-1 and move on to a blockbuster World Cup semi-final against France.

The game in Los Angeles was decided by a goalkeeping error from Belgium’s Senne Lammens, who spilt a shot, allowing Mikel Merino to pounce to make it 2-1 in the 88th minute.

European champions Spain, who earlier conceded their first goal in the entire tournament, will now face the swashbuckling French in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said the game would be “a final before the final”, given the quality of both teams.