Energy, Trade top agenda in Pakistan-Russia strategic talks

MOSCOW, MAY 13 /DNA/ – In a powerful reaffirmation of Pakistan–Russia friendship and shared global vision, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, held an important meeting in Moscow with H.E. Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. The meeting underscored a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding parliamentary diplomacy, and advancing a shared agenda for peace, trade, and regional stability.

Invited personally by Ms. Matvienko, Chairman Gilani expressed deep appreciation for the gracious hospitality and conveyed Pakistan’s strong desire to elevate the existing partnership. “Pakistan-Russia cooperation today carries global resonance—not only for our mutual prosperity but also for a more secure and stable region,” Gilani remarked. He emphasized that such high-level exchanges are instrumental in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, laying the groundwork for enhanced mutual understanding and cooperation. Senate Chairman also extended warm felicitations to the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and the Russian leadership on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including enhanced parliamentary exchanges, regional security, energy cooperation, and people-to-people linkages.

Chairperson Matvienko welcomed Mr. Gilani warmly, acknowledging his enduring role as a statesman and a longstanding friend of Russia. “Bilateral relations were strengthened under Mr. Gilani’s premiership and are now soaring to new heights under his chairmanship,” she said, while reiterating Russia’s interest in deepening cooperation under the MoU signed between the two parliamentary bodies. She noted that the Joint Implementation Protocol had been received and would soon proceed through internal formalities.

Both sides emphasized the strategic importance of parliamentary diplomacy in facilitating high-level understanding, particularly amidst rising geopolitical tensions. Chairman Gilani underlined those robust inter-parliamentary ties can serve as a stabilizing force in regions marked by volatility, including Afghanistan and South Asia.

He observed that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to peace, stability, and the rule of law in South Asia, and has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to all disputes, including Jammu & Kashmir. He also stressed that Pakistan is fully committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and regional cooperation. Despite provocations and security challenges, Pakistan has exercised restraint and continues to prioritize de-escalation and constructive engagement over confrontation, Mr. Gilani observed.

Touching upon the evolving regional landscape, Mr. Gilani stated:

“Billions of lives cannot be held hostage to conflict. Dialogue must prevail over destruction. We have firmly rejected baseless allegations, called for an independent investigation into recent escalations, and denounced unilateral actions such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.”

He also urged Russia to play a proactive role in fostering peace between Pakistan and India, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy, de-escalation, and its internationally recognized counter-terrorism efforts. Pakistan has placed the request on record for provision of evidence and an independent investigation into the incident rather than enticing and initiating a war. We recently passed a resolution unanimously and have rejected the false accusations. Also, the suspension of Indus water treaty unilaterally calling it a breach of trust that endangers regional water security and a diversion form the main root cause of Kashmir. He stressed that we are firm on the notion that “No countries soil should be use for terrorism on any other country”. He urged Russia, as a responsible global power and a longstanding friend of Pakistan, to play an active role in facilitating dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Ms. Metvienko impressed that Russia is ready to assist in negotiations for Pakistan & India. “It is encouraging to see that the situation is stabilizing and a ceasefire has been reached”, she added. International Terrorists are a threat not only limited to regional stability but world as a whole may suffer. Coming to the recent developments from the Russian side, he elaborated that the language of diplomacy should prevail while mentioning about Russian & Ukraine and acknowledged that conflicts can only be resolved through dialogue.

On trade and economic cooperation, Chairman Senate noted the untapped potential of Pakistan-Russia commerce. He stressed accelerating progress under the Pakistan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission, including joint ventures in energy, metallurgy, hydro and thermal power, and LNG. He appreciated recent discussions around innovative trade mechanisms such as barter systems and emphasized the importance of business-to-business (B2B) engagement.

A strong pitch was made to expand cultural and educational exchanges, with Chairman Gilani calling for increased university partnerships, tech collaboration, student exchanges, and eased visa regimes. He expressed optimism over the resumption of direct flights, which could unlock new avenues in tourism and trade.

Gilani also invoked personal experience to highlight Pakistan’s resilience in the fight against terrorism:

“Pakistan has paid a heavy price. My own son was held hostage for three years. Benazir Bhutto was martyred in a suicide attack. Malala Yousafzai—who was recognized globally during my tenure—represents our defiance and strength. We are a frontline state and expect global solidarity.”

Mr. Gilani observed that Russia and Pakistan are members of the Speakers’ Conference of six countries and as Founding Chairman of the Inter-parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) , he envisions future engagement between ISC and Federation Council as another avenue for advancing dialogue and connectivity. Gilani emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in shaping regional peace and stressed upon the accelerated engagements of the friendship group.

The meeting was held in a warm and constructive atmosphere and was also attended by high-ranking dignitaries including Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev; Vladimir Chizhov, Head of the Group for Cooperation between the Federation Council and the Senate of Pakistan; Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, H.E. Khalid Muhammad Jamali; and Aizaz Khan, Financial Advisor to the Chairman Senate.