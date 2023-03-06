End of an era: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

KARACHI, MAR 6: Renowned Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah confirmed late on Sunday. He was 80.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

As a nod to the late actor’s prowess and talent, Shah referred to him as a “great actor who had left an indelible mark on the showbiz industry”.

Talking about his achievements, the arts council president said that Khan was honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Lifetime Achievement award and Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Pakistan.

Honoured with the President’s Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.

Meanwhile, family sources said that Qavi Khan’s funeral and burial will take place today (Monday) in Canada. They said that the funeral prayers will be offered after the Zuhr prayer at a mosque in Mississauga, after which the late actor will be buried in Meadowvale Cemetry in Brampton.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the incredible actor. He termed the demise of Khan as an irreparable loss to the arts sector in the country.

The premier also prayed that may Allah bless the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family.

“Sitara-e-Imtiaz and President’s Award for Pride of Performance are recognition of his talent by the state,” he added.

PM Shehbaz also said that the legendary actor proved his talent with his performance in films, TV, stage and radio.

The versatile actor’s performance in Laakhon Mein Teen and Andhera Ujala is still remembered by the people.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wrote: “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan.