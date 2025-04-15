Empowering Women Through Health Education: PODA Highlights SRHR and the Impact of Early Marriages

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, AUG 15 /DNA/ – In connection with World Health Day, PODA organized an awareness-raising session to educate nearly 60 women on issues related to their reproductive health needs and rights, with a primary focus on the health implications of underage marriage — a contributing factor to maternal and child mortality rates in the country. The session emphasized the importance of access to dignified and quality healthcare services as a fundamental right for maintaining reproductive health, in line with Pakistan’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, as affirmed through a unanimous resolution passed by the National Assembly in 2016.

The awareness session was held at Government Girls High School, Kathiala Syedan, located in Union Council Kathiala Syedan, District Mandi Bahauddin.

This activity is part of the three-year project titled “Reduce Early Marriages to Enhance Gender Equality”, supported by the Norwegian Embassy in Islamabad. The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded in 1948 with the goal of promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable. The First World Health Assembly, held that same year, designated April 7 as World Health Day to be celebrated annually starting from 1950. According to WHO the right to health features in approximately three-quarters of the constitutions of the 194 WHO Member States (at least 140).

Renowned social and human rights activist Dr. Nagina Sadaf supported the activity by mobilizing the community and delivering a powerful talk during the session. She urged women to pay timely attention to their reproductive health issues to prevent serious health complications in the future. She also highlighted the symptoms, causes, and solutions for addressing anemia, emphasizing its devastating impact on women’s health—particularly its serious effects on pregnant women and their babies. She urged them to keep their bodies hydrated, especially during menstruation, and to pay attention to eating vegetables and a balanced diet, which is essential during that time.

The Jugni Theatre Group held an educational performance in Mandi Bahauddin for a separate audience, using theatre to highlight the importance of the Right to Education, as enshrined in Article 25-A of the Constitution.