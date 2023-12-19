Empowering Abilities: DGSE Hosts Inspiring Program on Int’l Day of Persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD, 19 DEC /DNA/ – On the auspicious occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) hosted a heartwarming program featuring Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mr. Khalil George, as the esteemed Chief Guest.

The program was a testament to the extraordinary talents of special children from DGSE’s special education centers who took center stage with stirring performances on national songs and captivating tableau presentations. Their inspiring showcase left an indelible mark on the audience, highlighting the power of inclusivity and the unique abilities of every individual.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Khalil George commended the exceptional talents and performances of the special students, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and nurturing the potential within every person, regardless of abilities. His encouraging words resonated with the spirit of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Director General of Special Education, Sheikh AzharSajjad delivered a warm welcome address, shedding light on the essential functions of DGSE in providing quality education and fostering an inclusive environment for individuals with diverse abilities.

In a significant gesture towards empowerment, tool kits including mobile repairing kits, beautician kits, sewing machines and wheelchairs for self-employment and self-reliance were distributed among trainees with disabilities by the Chief Guest, Mr. Khalil George, the Director General, and the Country Director of CBM. This initiative aimed to equip individuals with the necessary tools to enhance their skills and pursue self-employment opportunities.

The event was graced by the presence of directors, deputy directors, dedicated teachers, proud parents of students, and representatives from NGOs and INGOs. Their collective presence underscored the collaborative effort needed to create a more inclusive and supportive society.

The Directorate General of Special Education remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals with disabilities, and this celebration on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities stands as a testament to the agency’s dedication to creating a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.