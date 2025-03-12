Emma Alam receives UAE golden visa

ISLAMABAD, MAR 12 (APP): Pakistani renowned figure in memory sports, speed reading, and mind mapping Emma Alam, has been awarded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa for her exceptional achievements. The UAE Golden Visa is a rare recognition, typically granted to investors, entrepreneurs, and highly skilled professionals in fields such as technology, medicine, and arts, said a press release. Emma’s award stands out as she receives this honor based on her remarkable accomplishments in the intellectual field of memory sports and Super Learning.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residency visa introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2019. This visa reflects the UAE’s dedication to attracting and supporting top talent globally, allowing recipients to live and work in the country for up to 10 years.

As the World Memory Champion, World Speed Reading Champion, and World Mind Mapping Champion, Emma’s recognition highlights the global importance of intellectual achievements.

Emma’s success is largely attributed to the mentorship of Sania Alam, who trained her at Futuristic Learning. Under Sania’s guidance, Emma refined her skills and achieved extraordinary milestones.

The institute’s trainees collectively hold six Guinness World Records and have achieved numerous prestigious accolades.

Emma is also a member of Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s National Youth Council, where she represents Pakistan’s youth and contributes to shaping policies that benefit young people of Pakistan.

Expressing her gratitude for receiving the UAE Golden Visa, Emma Alam shared, “I’m truly honored to be recognized for my achievements in memory and super learning. This recognition highlights the power of the human brain and the value of intellectual skills. I hope to keep inspiring others, especially the youth of Pakistan, to reach their full potential.