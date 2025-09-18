EMGS Hosts 2025 Fair to Boost Malaysia-Pakistan Education

Hundreds of students attend Rawalpindi expo; new chapter of academic collaboration begins

RAWALPINDI: Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) successfully hosted the Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025 at Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, on 18th September 2025, drawing a large turnout of students, parents, and academic professionals from across Pakistan.

The event showcased 12 leading Malaysian universities offering world-class degree programs, scholarships, and professional development opportunities. Representatives provided detailed guidance on admissions, visa procedures, campus life, and future career prospects, giving students a complete roadmap for studying in Malaysia.

The Expo was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, who praised the deep-rooted cultural and educational relations between Malaysia and Pakistan and expressed confidence that such initiatives will further enhance bilateral cooperation in education, research, and innovation.

Throughout the day, students actively engaged with university officials, explored scholarship options, and many even confirmed their admissions on the spot, marking the event as a major success.

They added that Malaysia remains committed to supporting international students and sees Pakistan as a key partner in building educational bridges between the two countries.

The Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025 in Rawalpindi concluded on a highly positive note, with participants appreciating the event as a friendly and future-focused initiative that will further enhance people-to-people and educational links between Malaysia and Pakistan.